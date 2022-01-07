Serena Williams Shows Off Daughter Olympia's New Personal Gym Equipment

Serena Williams gave fans a tour of her home gym on Instagram on Thursday, including a glimpse at Olympia’s pint-sized exercise machines

Serena Williams knows that future star athletes need to start their training early!

The tennis phenom, 40, showed off 4-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian's new gym equipment in a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, telling her followers she is updating her workout space.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Trying to get some new equipment, my little baby got some equipment," she continued, showing off Olympia's adorable pint-sized exercise machines in primary colors, adding, "She does her little elliptical and StairMaster, treadmill, and then she has a little bike."

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Williams and Olympia will be having many mommy-daughter workout sessions together in their custom home gym.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Olympic gold medal winner and her daughter are practically inseparable and do pretty much everything together, including wearing matching outfits, making joint appearances at New York Fashion Week, and of course, spending countless hours on the tennis courts together.

Speaking with PEOPLE in January last year, the 23-time Grand Slam champion opened up about the profound effect that getting married – she wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017 – and starting a family has had on her.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Match in Sparkly Red Carpet Looks for King Richard Premiere

"It gives me a lot of reason beyond what I do, and so, it's really important," she said. "I've been so focused on my career my whole life, but when I had a family and got married, I realized that there's so much more to life. And that was great."

Williams' husband also shared his feelings about his partner in a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary in November.