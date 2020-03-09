Serena Williams Shares Sweet Video of Her Morning Skincare Routine Featuring Daughter Olympia

It’s the Olympia show!

On Monday, Serena Williams posted a sweet video of her morning skincare routine featuring her 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

“Are you okay?” Williams, 38, hilariously asks Olympia in the beginning of the clip as the toddler excitedly speaks to the camera while dancing.

“Usually, I do my night routine. I never do my day routine or my morning routine, so I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too,” William, who sported a colorful hair bonnet and a monogrammed Versace bathroom, says.

“It’s morning and I want to have a refreshed face, so I wake up and I do the Knesko diamond radiance and it goes under my eyes,” Williams says of the collagen eye mask.

As the tennis star applies the mask to her face, Olympia picks up two beauty blenders and happily waves them in the air.

“Yes, and that’s for my makeup,” Williams sweetly tells her daughter.

“I just washed my face with water, and now I’m putting these under my eyes,” Williams says, focusing back on her routine.

Olympia then picks up another one of her favorite beauty products — this time, a spray.

“Olympia,” Williams says with a sigh as the toddler sprays the mixture into the air, concluding the video.

The clip comes just a couple weeks after Olympia showed off her painting skills with dad Alexis Ohanian.

In a video the Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder shared on Instagram, Olympia decided that her dad made a better canvas than her paper.

In the clip, Olympia is dressed in a casual tee and green apron for the art session with dried paint in various colors smeared all over her smock and hands. But like any great artist, her eyes are on her next iconic piece of work.

“You giving me nail polish?” Ohanian, 36, asks his little girl as she carefully applies a coat of purple paint to her dad’s left hand. “Is Papa wearing nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with their daughter Olympia

But Olympia continues to work mostly in silence as her dad laughs and just goes along with it, saying from behind the camera, “Business dad life.”

But the toddler isn’t done: she busts out an orange shade and starts layering it on top of one of Ohanian’s purple-painted nails, which leads him to zoom in and say, “I don’t know if this color works for me.”

“That’s not even … but why?!” the tech entrepreneur says as Olympia abandons her task and starts applying paint to her the top of her dad’s hand instead. “You’re proud of yourself, aren’t you?”

Ohanian has long been open about his dedication to daddy duties, even when it comes to things like beauty and haircare. Last May, he revealed that he had “just applied to join 4 private Natural Hair Facebook groups” for the sake of his daughter.

“I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter’s hair,” the father of one explained on Twitter, quipping in addition, “I hope they don’t auto-reject my application when they see my profile photo 😂.”

Williams has also been candid about her life as a mom, telling Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour last month during a show of her S by Serena fashion line at New York Fashion week that her “heroes have changed” since she and her husband welcomed their daughter.

“After having a child, my heroes are moms because women are superheroes,” Williams told Wintour, 70, in their conversation, according to Time. “To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a nine to five … I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

“I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter,” the athlete continued. “I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”