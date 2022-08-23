Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Olympia and Bestie Meghan Markle

Serena Williams turned her appearance on Meghan Markle's new podcast Archetypes into a family affair.

On Tuesday, the tennis superstar, 40, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her posing with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia and Markle, 41, while teasing her interview on Markle's podcast.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify," she captioned the snap. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious ❤️"

In the premiere episode, the duo discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams.

In the opening of the episode, which dropped Tuesday, Markle said that the nuns of Immaculate Heart, the all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles she attended from sixth through twelfth grades, always empowered the students to go after what they wanted.

"This feminist ideology trickled down into nearly every aspect of my education. It's probably safe to say into every aspect of my life," she explained. "This message to me and my classmates was clear: our futures as young women were limitless. Ambition? That was the whole point!"

"So I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now-husband," she said.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Reflecting on life in the limelight as Prince Harry's partner, she continued, "and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Introducing Williams as "someone who embodies the spirit of ambition," the two addressed the negative light society views ambitious women.

"Often women are definitely put in these different boxes when we are ambitious or when we do have goals or when we reach our goals, it's a negative connotation on how we reach the goals," Williams said.

Noting that the notion even applies to "little girls in a school room," Markle pointed out that if a young girl "is ambitious or raises her hand more," she's likely to be labeled "bossy" because of her gender, to which Williams agreed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Markle and Williams first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl. They played former NFL pros for the prize but made sure to make some time for fun on the sidelines.

Since then, the Duchess of Sussex and Williams have supported each other, including Markle watching her friend play at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.