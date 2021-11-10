Serena Williams Shares 'Rare Sighting' of Father Richard with Her Daughter Olympia

"King Richard, but I call him daddy," Serena Williams captioned a video of her father, Richard Williams, spending time with her daughter

Serena Williams is giving some extra love and attention to her father, a.k.a. King Richard!

The tennis star, 40, shared a sweet video to Instagram on Tuesday of her daughter Olympia Ohanian riding a bicycle down the sidewalk while Serena's father, Richard Williams, looked on.

Richard, 79, videotaped the precious moment on his own phone as he encouraged his 4-year-old granddaughter on her training bike.

"A rare sighting, the one and only G.O.A.T. still motivating," Serena captioned the clip.

"King Richard, but I call him daddy," she added, referring to the upcoming film based on her father's life, which will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max Nov. 19.

King Richard stars Will Smith in the titular role, telling the story of how he raised his daughters Serena and Venus Williams to be tennis stars.

Richard is rarely in the public eye. In 2017, he told Serena just one hour before her wedding to Alexis Ohanian that he didn't feel able to walk her down the aisle.

"He was in New Orleans, he had a suit, and I know he was really excited," Serena said in the third episode of the HBO documentary Being Serena. "But then he wrote me and said: 'Serena, I don't want you to be mad at me, but I just can't walk you down the aisle. I'm not myself anymore. I'm just too nervous.' "

The upcoming film will recount his determination to coach his daughters in South Central Los Angeles in the 1990s to become the tennis legends they are today.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Serena and her sister Venus, 41, praised the biopic about their father, which also serves as the siblings' origin story.

"When we heard that Will wanted to do it, it was like, 'Oh my God this movie is going to be the real deal.' Whatever film he's in, it's the real deal. We got the sense of this is gonna be big, this is gonna be a serious film," Venus said about the actor, who previously portrayed other real-life public figures such as Chris Gardner and Muhammad Ali.