Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4, Enjoys Playing Piano Over Tennis: 'I Have a Baby Mozart'

Serena Williams says her 4-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian could be the world's next musical prodigy.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, Williams, 40, explained to host Jimmy Kimmel that while Olympia does enjoy playing tennis, her passion for music, specifically playing the piano, outweighs her love of the sport.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Describing her mini-me as "so fun," Williams told Kimmel, 53, that Olympia likes tennis "enough" when she was asked about how seriously her little one takes the sport.

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," the tennis pro said. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

When asked if Olympia is taking piano lessons, Williams noted that she is, adding, "And she's teaching me! Like, I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia Serena Williams, Olympia | Credit: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty

Back in September, Williams showed off Olympia's impressive musical skills when she shared a video on Instagram of herself taking piano lessons from her daughter.

In the sweet video, the mother of one sits beside her child at the piano as Olympia patiently coaches her on what keys to hit.

"Sorry!" Williams says to her daughter at one point while messing up their musical flow, then joking, "Are you gonna fire me?"

In the caption, the athlete wrote, "I teach her tennis … She teaches me piano … 🎾🎹."

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Has Three Olympic Gold Medals — but Says This One Big Win Is Her Favorite

Nonetheless, Olympia has been picking up on some of her mom's tennis skills amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Williams told PEOPLE that the main reason she enrolled her daughter in tennis lessons was to keep her occupied while in a socially-distanced environment.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" Williams said at the time. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's first lesson in October 2020, as she previously posted on Instagram, when she joked that the instructor had "no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."