Serena Williams Is Saving Her 'Whole Shoe Closet' for Her Daughter: 'That's Why I Buy So Many'

Alexis Olympia just celebrated her first birthday in September, but her mother is already making sure she has an extensive collection of grown-up kicks!

At the launch of her L.A. pop-up store for The Serena Collection this weekend, Serena Williams revealed that she’s saving all of her shoes for her 15-month-old daughter to wear when she’s older.

“We don’t make shoes yet in the collection but my whole shoe closet is for her and that’s why I buy so many,” the tennis pro, 37, told PEOPLE at the event, which was also attended by Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, as well as pals Eva Longoria and Nicole Scherzinger.

Serena Williams/Instagram

Asked whether she’s also saving any of the clothing items from her new line, which launched earlier this year, Williams replied, “Oh, absolutely.”

Referencing a pink sweater that proudly proclaims “I Am Beautiful I Am Strong,” the mother of one said, “I’m definitely saving that for her.”

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia Serena Williams/Instagram

Williams also revealed that “of course” she hopes to branch out into designing kids’ clothing eventually. “But that’s in the future,” she added.

Giving insight into life with her adorable daughter, the tennis champ went on to share that little Olympia is a bundle of energy these days.

“She’s just insane. She’s everywhere. If she was out here, she would be over there,” Williams shared. “It’s so fun. I love her so much.”

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian Earl Gibson III/Getty

Over the weekend, Williams documented some quality bonding time with her little bundle of joy — that included a trip to the toddler “grocery store!”

Alongside a photo of Olympia pushing a shopping cart filled with goodies, the superstar athlete paid homage to Supermarket Sweep, a game show that originally aired in the 1960s and later throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Next time you are at the checkout counter and you hear the BEEP – Think of the fun you can have on SUPERMARKET SWEEP!” she captioned the adorable image, referencing the show’s famous closing line.

Opening up to PEOPLE about what it’s like to be a mom and also juggle multiple career obligations, Williams explained in September that while it can be challenging, that’s also what makes her life so enjoyable.

“It’s been so hard balancing being a mom and starting my clothing line, as well as playing a professional sport! However, it is the challenge that makes it fun,” she said at the time.

“I have spent every day with Olympia since she was born, and one of the latest challenges has been her teething,” added the star. “I’m sure a lot of parents can relate. A milestone has been her walking — I get a good workout chasing her around the house!”