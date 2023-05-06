Serena Williams Previews the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch

The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian

By
Published on May 6, 2023 11:21 AM
Serena Williams Shares the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2yahaiyk8c.
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia . Photo: Serena Williams/Youtube

Serena Williams is sharing an intimate look at the moment when she and husband Alexis Ohanian told their daughter Olympia that she is going to be a big sister.

Just days after revealing that she and Ohanian, 40, are expecting their second baby at the 2023 Met Gala, the tennis legend, 41, uploaded a sweet clip on Instagram Friday that shows them having a sit-down with the 5-year-old to share the exciting news.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams says in the video.

"The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret," the athlete adds.

The clip, which also features behind-the-scenes moments of Williams prepping for the Met Gala, cuts off before she can tell her little one the news, though. "Stay tuned … link in bio to subscribe ✨," Williams captioned the clip, teasing that more of the special moment will be shared on YouTube at a later date.

The footage included in the video was shot shortly before Williams and her Reddit co-founder husband announced to the world that they are expecting earlier this week.

Before steeping on the Met Gala's red carpet, Williams shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of herself and Ohanian, where her baby bump could be seen under her attire.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the sports star captioned the photos.

Serena Williams attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Just last year, Williams wrote a first-person essay for Vogue about starting an "evolution" away from tennis and her dreams of adding another child to her family — writing that she "never thought about having kids" at the start of her career.

"There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7," she explained.

Though she has "a lot of support," Williams added that she's also an "incredibly hands-on mother" to future big sister Olympia.

"In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her," said the four-time Olympic gold medalist. "The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia."

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Is Pregnant! Tennis Superstar Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Alexis Ohanian

During Olympia's birth, Williams was rushed into an emergency cesarean section, and doctors found life-threatening blood clots in her body afterward. She told PEOPLE at the time that she felt lucky to be alive.

"My whole life I've been physically pushing my body to the limits," she said. "And this is the one time where I couldn't control anything. I couldn't push my body. My body pushed to its maximum. That was so hard."

