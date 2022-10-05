Serena Williams Posts Video of Daughter Olympia Playing with Tampons: 'It's a Cat Toy!?'

The tennis icon enjoyed spending some time with her 5-year-old daughter, who she's previously called "my little buddy"

By
Published on October 5, 2022 12:36 PM
Serena and Olympia TikTok
Photo: tiktok

Serena Williams is the mom of one very creative 5-year-old!

On Tuesday, the tennis icon, 41, posted a hilarious TikTok video of herself and daughter Olympia in which the kindergartner unwrapped tampons in the bathroom.

As the video opens, Serena, in the foreground, asks her daughter what she's playing with.

"What is that?" the 23-time grand slam title winner asks Olympia, who then replies, "A cat toy for Karma."

"It's a cat toy for our cat?" Serena hits back, smiling.

As Olympia continues to open more feminine products in the background, her mom looks on with her eyes wide open.

"You have some more cat toys? OK, let's not, no, let's not play with too many of those," Serena says with a smile, before covering her face with the palm of her hand.

She later captioned the footage with the words "Who am I to steal her joy, it's a Cat Toy!"

Despite Serena's previously busy tennis career, the mother and daughter have a history of enjoying one another's company — and frequently share the same style as well.

"She's my little buddy," Williams said at a panel in August, before the US Open. "We do everything together. We go on dates and it's so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams/Instagram

"She's really fun. I see a lot of my personality in her and it's just a great time to have her around now to see what I do on a daily," Williams continued of her little one, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The proud mom revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last September that Olympia was learning to play the piano.

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," Williams said. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

Around the same time, the mom posted an adorable TikTok of Olympia guiding her on the keys, and even singing a few notes.

"Olympia is a boss," she captioned the video.

