Serena Williams Posts Sweet Video of Daughter Alexis Olympia Following Dramatic U.S. Open Loss

Serena Williams didn’t let the drama surrounding her loss during the U.S. Open Women’s Final on Saturday get in the way of spending some quality family time with her daughter later that day.

In a video shared on her Instagram Live after she and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 35, had returned home, Williams, 36, fawned over the couple’s daughter Alexis Olympia, 1.

“Sweetie where you get those shoes from? Them shoes cute girl,” the tennis star says to her daughter, who’s carrying a baby doll in her arms while wearing a tutu. The couple’s baby girl then walks over to her father and hands him the doll.

Earlier that day, rising star Naomi Osaka, 20, beat the tennis legend after Williams received three code violations during their game, resulting in $17,000 in fines.

Williams first received a warning from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for illegal coaching from her player box during the first set, which the tennis star disputed. She was then given a point penalty for smashing her racket into the court, and minutes before the close of the match, she was handed a game penalty for verbal abuse against Ramos.

After receiving the game penalty, Williams told Ramos, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. … And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!”

Once the match had concluded, Williams didn’t shake the umpire’s hand and she continued demanding an apology as the crowd roared with boos.

During the post-match trophy ceremony, Williams addressed the crowd, saying, “Well, I don’t want to be rude, I don’t want to do questions. [Osaka] played well, this is her first Grand Slam. I know you guys were here rooting. Let’s make this the best moment we can. Let’s not boo anymore. We’re gonna get through this and we’re gonna be positive. No more booing!”

Ahead of his wife of 10 months’ big day, on Friday morning, Ohanian shared a sweet tribute praising her many accomplishments and hard work.

“She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights,” the Reddit co-founder wrote. “She never gives up. She’s passionate and unrelenting and the most inspiring person I know.”

The video opens with a clip of Williams during her post-game interview after winning the semifinals round on Thursday. The reporter can be heard acknowledging how Williams was not in the championship last year.

From there, the video flashes back and forth through a montage of Williams’ life over the past year, including personal footage of the tennis pro and her daughter Alexis Olympia in the hospital immediately after her birth, as well as Williams preparing for and playing in matches.

When the athlete is asked to reveal what it means to return to the finals a year later, her eloquent and emotional explanation can be heard over past match footage before returning to the original interview clip.

“It’s honestly really incredible. A year ago, I was fighting for literally my life at the hospital after I had the baby,” she explains. “Every day I step out on this court, I am so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport. No matter what happens in any match — semis finals, finals — I just feel like I’ve already won.”