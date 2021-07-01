Seeing Doubles! Every Time Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Have Played Tennis Together

That's one proud mama! Williams watched as Olympia showed off her impressive tennis swing in January 2021 — but would you believe that Williams isn't the "tennis mom" type?

It turns out the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion wasn't too thrilled about Olympia starting tennis, she told PEOPLE in April 2021.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" Williams said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams told PEOPLE that her little champion "likes going" to lessons.