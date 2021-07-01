Seeing Doubles! Every Time Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Have Played Tennis Together
When your mom is the Greatest of All Time, there's no one better to learn from
Born for This
Baby Olympia was "#Wimbledon ready" in a photo featuring her own mini racquet bag!
Matching Moment
In May 2019, Williams' mini-me hit the court with her mama in matching outfits from Nike.
Picture Perfect
In July 2020, Olympia adorably matched her mom in both purple tennis outfits and stances.
Ready Position
The tennis star shared a series of photos and videos from their day on the court, including two where Olympia mimics her mom's stance and a video in which the pair share a high-five in their purple ensembles.
Getting Started
That's one proud mama! Williams watched as Olympia showed off her impressive tennis swing in January 2021 — but would you believe that Williams isn't the "tennis mom" type?
It turns out the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion wasn't too thrilled about Olympia starting tennis, she told PEOPLE in April 2021.
"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" Williams said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."
Williams told PEOPLE that her little champion "likes going" to lessons.
The Adventures of Serena and Olympia
Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's first lesson in October 2020, joking on Instagram that the instructor "has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."
"I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques," she added.
In October 2020, Olympia got a few pointers from her mom on the court.
Just Like Mom
We love seeing Olympia wearing a mini version of her mom's Australian Open outfit! A series of photos of Olympia training in the ensemble were posted to the tot's Instagram, with the caption reading "Practice makes...."
Perfect! Or cutest! Either way, the sentence works.
Learning from the Best
Serena and Olympia warmed up for a day of training with some good, old-fashioned "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes."
Game Time
The mother-daughter duo ran some drills together, with Olympia excitedly screaming, "Let's do that again!" once they finished, and Serena declaring her daughter "Baby Champion."
Tips from Grandpa
Williams taught her daughter something she learned from her father, Richard Williams.
"You know what Grandpa taught me?" Williams asks Olympia in the sweet video. "The first thing you do is turn, back, reach, hand, follow-through," she explains as Olympia copies her.
"That's very complicated for a 3-year-old," she allows, "but you might get it."