Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Olympia Tagging Along for Mom's Massage: 'So Cute'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian share 5-year-old daughter Olympia

Georgia Slater
Published on January 5, 2023
Photo: Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams always has her daughter by her side.

On Thursday, the tennis pro, 41, shared a sweet series of pictures of her 5-year-old daughter Olympia visiting her mom while she was getting a massage.

In the cute pictures, Olympia snuggles up to her mom on a massage table and lies on her shoulder while the athlete gets treatment on her neck.

"Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞," Williams captioned the heartwarming Instagram post.

Last week, Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, surprised Olympia with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance.

Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four stood underneath a rainbow balloon arch.

"Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties. We don't need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Williams wrote. "Also her mama fast...."

In the comments, Ohanian teased, "Still can't believe Moana was willing to come all the way from Motunui."

The tennis icon recently appeared on an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast where she opened up about her more relaxed daily schedule after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game.

"She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said of her daughter, laughing. "I'm always like, 'Olympia, I'm not working now.' She's like, 'Yeah, you don't play tennis!' She's like, 'Yes!' And I don't really quite know how to feel about that!"

She continued, "It's funny ... but it's good because little kids really want to be with their parents. And I just feel fortunate that she wants to be with me. That's kind of how I look at it, [because] she could feel a different way, and I'm glad she doesn't."

