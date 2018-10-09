Serena Williams Celebrates Instagram Milestone with a Sweet New Photo of Daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams knows just how to thank her Instagram followers — with an adorable picture of her daughter.

On Monday, the tennis icon, 37, celebrated reaching 10 million followers by sharing a look at her mother-daughter playtime in a sandbox.

In the snapshot, 13-month-old Alexis Olympia, her child with husband Alexis Ohanian, frolics in a one-piece with the words “More Issues Than Vogue.” Williams beams as she playfully reaches out for her daughter.

With two red hearts, Williams captioned the picture, “For my 10 million followers. Thank you.”

Also on her Instagram story Monday, Williams gave fans a peek at an everyday parenting moment as she cradled her daughter’s doll Qai Qai — while Olympia was across the room.

In September, Williams spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the difficulties of juggling motherhood and her career.

“It’s been so hard balancing being a mom and starting my clothing line, as well as playing a professional sport!” Williams said. “However, it is the challenge that makes it fun!”

“I have spent every day with Olympia since she was born, and one of the latest challenges has been her teething,” she continued. “I’m sure a lot of parents can relate. A milestone has been her walking — I get a good workout chasing her around the house!”

Williams makes time for her personal and professional lives in a relatable way — losing sleep. She told PEOPLE in August, “I just work, I don’t sleep and I work on the road.”