Serena Williams Shares Adorable Photos of 2-Year-Old Daughter Olympia as a Flower Girl

When it comes to being a flower girl, Alexis Olympia is a pro!

Serena Williams posted an adorable series of photos of 2-year-old daughter Olympia on Saturday, showing off her little one’s excitement as the flower girl in a wedding also attended by Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian.

Olympia’s light pink dress was too cute with a tulle bottom and a sequined one-shoulder top which fastened together with a satin pink bow. The toddler dressed up the look with a pair of sparkly kitten heels and wore her short hair up in three small buns.

“She took her flower girl job very seriously!!!,” Williams, 38, captioned the sweet Instagram post.

“Congrats,” she added, tagging her newly married couple. “So happy for you both.”

The first photo in the series captured Olympia in black-and-white with a big smile, as she showed off her bouquet for the wedding.

Williams also shared the sweet moment when her daughter practiced her flower girl skills holding onto a small white, petal-filled basket with a pink handle.

Tired from her duties, the tennis star then shared a silly picture of her daughter laying on the ground in her dress, taking a break while she looked at a book.

In the last picture from Williams’ social media post, Ohanian, 36, and the athlete are both dressed to the nines as they playfully swung their daughter in the air.

For the celebration, the mom of one wore a pink, halter neck gown while Ohanian opted for a suit with a matching pink tie.

Recently, Williams shared another photo of her daughter rocking a similarly-styled pink dress. Olympia looked ready to lead a dance recital in a video the tennis superstar shared on her Instagram Story early Tuesday morning.

In the selfie-style footage, Williams recorded little Olympia — who wore a long-sleeved pink tutu-style outfit, complete with a pattern of hearts, stars and a gold crown on the front — as the toddler said, “Mama, Mama, Mama,” and pulled on the athlete’s arm.

“Come on,” Olympia requested, prompting her mother to ask, “Where you taking me?”

Olympia eventually gave up, hilariously dropping Williams’ hand and exiting the frame after throwing one last inquisitive look at the camera.