Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 3, Tries on Mom's Shoes in Stuart Weitzman Ad: 'My Mini-Me'

Serena Williams can attest to the fact that her daughter is her very own "mini-me."

The tennis superstar, who was named the global spokeswoman for the celeb-loved footwear and accessories brand Stuart Weitzman back in May, is joined by 3-year-old Olympia for their first-ever mommy-daughter fashion campaign, launched Tuesday. The spring 2021 campaign is titled "Footsteps to Follow."

In a sweet video available on the company's website, Williams talks about being a mother and whether she wants her daughter to follow in her famous footsteps — all while Olympia literally tries on Mom's shoes for size!

"I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me. She is mini Serena. She's so cute, and she's so fun," says Williams in voice-over accompanied by footage of the pair laughing and playing together for the photoshoot. "I don't know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps. I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what's best for her."

In an additional video shared on Williams' Instagram, she says the "best part about being a mom, for me, is having responsibility of someone that really relies on me."

She adds, "It is waking up every day seeing her so happy to see me. It's a feeling I never thought I would experience."

Williams said in a press release that being on set with Olympia for the photoshoot "meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget."

"While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day," she added.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Williams opened up about her daughter's style, revealing that her little girl "dresses me and her father," Alexis Ohanian, daily.

"She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning," the athlete said. "And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to [wear] heels. She's currently wearing heels."