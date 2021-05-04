Serena Williams Adorably Matches Daughter Olympia and Her Favorite Doll in Hot Pink Bathing Suits

Serena Williams frequently posts content of daughter Olympia, 3½, with her doll Qai Qai — who even has her own Instagram account

Like mother, like daughter ... and doll!

On Tuesday, Serena Williams posted a too-cute photo to Instagram of her with daughter Alexis Olympia, 3½, as well as Olympia's favorite doll Qai Qai, matching in hot pink Nike swimsuits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the picture, Williams, Olympia and Qai Qai are seen standing in a line to model the swimwear.

"When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too," the mom of one, 39, captioned the shot.

The tennis pro also shared a second shot of the trio in their matching suits as the group lounged by the pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams later posted one of the snaps to Qai Qai's official Instagram account, writing, "@nike noticed it was time for a new OOTD. thanks for helping me match with my ❤️'s @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian."

This isn't the first time the athlete and her little girl have dressed in matching outfits.

Back in March, while launching the first-ever mommy-daughter fashion campaign for footwear and accessories brand Stuart Weitzman, Williams said she would "definitely call Olympia my mini-me."

"She is mini Serena. She's so cute, and she's so fun," said Williams. "I don't know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps. I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what's best for her."

For the photo shoot, Williams and her daughter dressed in identical outfits and Olympia even tried on her mom's shoes.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Recalls Being 'Devastated' By Emergency C-Section and Postpartum Problems

As for following in her mom's footsteps, Olympia has been taking tennis lessons and picking up some of William's skills.

Last month, Williams told PEOPLE that the main reason she wanted to enroll her daughter in lessons was to keep her occupied amid the pandemic.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" Williams said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's her first lesson in October, she posted on Instagram at the time, and joked that the instructor "has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."