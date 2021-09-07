Watch Serena Williams Make Rainbow Cake with 4-Year-Old Daughter: 'Olympia's Recipe for the Win'

Serena Williams joked that daughter Olympia, 4, "doesn't measure — we just pour" ingredients when they bake together

Serena Williams loves her baby girl's cake recipe.

The tennis pro, 39, shared a sweet video Sunday of some mother-daughter kitchen time with 4-year-old Olympia as they showed her followers how to make rainbow cake.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rainbow cake? I thought it was 'sprinkle cake'?" Williams asks her daughter, who stirred the colorful batter.

When it came time to add milk, Olympia accidentally dumped a bit too much into the mix, prompting Mom to say, "Just a little bit!" and cover her mouth. Olympia looked at Williams and said with a smile, "Sorry!"

"Now we're gonna fix this cake. We added way too much milk," said Williams, then adding flour without measuring "because it's Olympia's cake and Olympia doesn't measure. We just pour."

"Olympia's recipe for the win," the athlete captioned the post on Instagram.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last week, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated their daughter's birthday by sharing a sweet photo of her posing in their garden.

"This is 4 @olympiaohanian and her mango tree (the one behind her left shoulder)," he wrote of the sweet photo.

In May, Ohanian, 38, praised his wife for her ability to multi-task as a pro athlete and a mom during an appearance on CBS This Morning. The Reddit co-founder said he previously had a "warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work," which Williams helped him to dispel.