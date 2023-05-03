Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Pose at Met Gala After Both Revealing Pregnancies: 'Bumpin'

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss are celebrating their babies on the way!

One day after the model, 30, and the pro tennis superstar, 41, both revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 Met Gala, Kloss shared a sweet photo on Twitter of herself posing with Williams inside the fashion event in New York City.

Kloss and Williams are both expecting their second babies with their respective husbands. The model and husband Joshua Kushner are already parents to son Levi Joseph, 2, while Williams and Alexis Ohanian share daughter Olympia, 5.

"Bumpin' 🖤," Kloss captioned her photo with Williams, where they both show off their baby bumps in their Met Gala looks.

Williams announced her baby news on Instagram Monday, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian. In one photo, Williams held her baby bump, and in another, the couple stood next to one another smiling.

The post included the caption: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," with a list of outfit, hair, and makeup details for the Met Gala.

Getty (2)

As for Kloss, the couple confirmed their exciting pregnancy news while leaving N.Y.C.'s Mark Hotel for Met Gala.

Kloss showcased her bump in a form-fitting black column dress that was accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and similar beading around the waist. As the pair left their hotel for the trek to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kushner gave his glowing wife her big moment with photographers, before escorting her onward.