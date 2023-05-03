Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Pose at Met Gala After Both Revealing Pregnancies: 'Bumpin'

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 Met Gala, both expecting their second babies with their respective husbands

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 12:45 PM
Karlie Kloss, Serena Williams
Photo: Karlie Kloss

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss are celebrating their babies on the way!

One day after the model, 30, and the pro tennis superstar, 41, both revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 Met Gala, Kloss shared a sweet photo on Twitter of herself posing with Williams inside the fashion event in New York City.

Kloss and Williams are both expecting their second babies with their respective husbands. The model and husband Joshua Kushner are already parents to son Levi Joseph, 2, while Williams and Alexis Ohanian share daughter Olympia, 5.

"Bumpin' 🖤," Kloss captioned her photo with Williams, where they both show off their baby bumps in their Met Gala looks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams announced her baby news on Instagram Monday, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian. In one photo, Williams held her baby bump, and in another, the couple stood next to one another smiling.

The post included the caption: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," with a list of outfit, hair, and makeup details for the Met Gala.

karlie kloss; serena williams met gala 2023
Getty (2)

As for Kloss, the couple confirmed their exciting pregnancy news while leaving N.Y.C.'s Mark Hotel for Met Gala.

Kloss showcased her bump in a form-fitting black column dress that was accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and similar beading around the waist. As the pair left their hotel for the trek to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kushner gave his glowing wife her big moment with photographers, before escorting her onward.

Related Articles
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeremy Pope Says He 'Manifested' His Over-the-Top Met Gala Appearance: 'What a Moment This Was'
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Alexander Ludwig's baby came 4 weeks early  https://www.instagram.com/stories/alexanderludwig/3094151806594848453/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D https://www.instagram.com/p/CrwoZVVroTp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Alexander Ludwig and Wife's Baby Girl Arrives 4 Weeks Early: 'A Labor Story for the Books'
Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cardi B Says 'I Always Get Anxiety' to Outdo Her Met Gala Ensembles: 'Imagine Competing with Yourself'
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: 'My Fault Sweetheart'
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures
Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Pre-Makeup Skin Prep for the 2023 Met Gala — Here's What She Used
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A Look at Rihanna's Fashionably Late Met Gala Appearances (Approved by Anna Wintour) 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Strips Down for Second 2023 Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian's Pearl Met Gala Gown Broke And Spilled On Her Feet
Kim Kardashian Has a Wardrobe Malfunction After 2023 Met Gala When Her Custom Pearl Dress Breaks
Stars who missed the MET - blake lively, zendaya, lady gaga
Stars Who Skipped the Met Gala (and Why)
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
How Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2023 Designer Michael Kors 'Upped the Drama' of Her Look (Exclusive)