Serena Williams, Husband Alexis Ohanian Step Out with Daughter Olympia, 4, at Gucci Show in Milan

Alexis Ohanian snapped a cute selfie of his family while attending the "Exquisite Gucci" fashion show in Milan

Serena Williams has one fashionable family!

On Monday, the tennis star, 40, and husband Alexis Ohanian attended the "Exquisite Gucci" fashion show in Milan with their 4-year-old Olympia, where the brand showcased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

During the Milan Fashion Week event, Ohanian snapped a sweet family selfie of the trio waiting for the runway show to begin.

"With my girls for @gucci," he captioned his Instagram post.

For the outing, Ohanian looked dapper in a dark suit while his wife rocked a black midi dress with a matching fur coat. Olympia also dressed chic, wearing an orange, white and brown plaid jacket.

Earlier this month, while chatting with PEOPLE about her appearance in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 56 commercial, Williams gave an update on her daughter and shared some of her recent interests.

"Olympia's into gaming ... her dad's got her into VR [virtual reality]," Williams said of husband Ohanian. "Not sure how I feel about that. It's the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense."

The athlete said while Olympia is into VR, she doesn't "really let her do computer gaming because I'm just like, 'No, let's do schooling and let's do this.' "

"Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up," she continued. "But it's all balance. It's really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it's okay."

Williams recently told Entertainment Tonight that she "definitely wants to have more kids" and is trying to figure out the perfect time to expand her family.