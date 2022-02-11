Serena Williams Says Husband Got Daughter Olympia, 4, Into VR Gaming: 'Not Sure How I Feel'

Serena Williams isn't quite sure how she feels about one of her daughter's new hobbies.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her appearance in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 56 commercial, Williams gave an update on her 4-year-old daughter Olympia and shared some of her recent interests.

"Olympia's into gaming ... her dad's got her into VR [virtual reality]," Williams says of husband Alexis Ohanian. "Not sure how I feel about that. It's the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense."

The tennis pro, 40, says while Olympia is into VR, she doesn't "really let her do computer gaming because I'm just like, 'No, let's do schooling and let's do this.' "

"Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up," she continues. "But it's all balance. It's really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it's okay."

There is, however, one game Williams is always up to play: Candy Land.

"[Olympia's] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic," she says. "And I'm like, 'Yes, I get to play Candy Land.' I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land."

The athlete recently told Entertainment Tonight that she "definitely wants to have more kids" and is trying to figure out the perfect time to expand her family.