Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open

Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center.

While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket.

The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating in the US Open on Monday.

Olympia was absent during Williams' final match Friday, when the tennis icon, 40, lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović following three intense sets.

Earlier in the week, Olympia twinned with Williams in a matching outfit in the stands. The tot was seen wearing a black Nike dress that was bedazzled with mini rhinestones on the top, a small replicate of the same piece that Williams wore.

Olympia's hair was also a salute to a milestone moment for her mom. Olympia wore white beads at the bottom of her braids, reminiscent of the ones Williams rocked when she won her very first U.S. Open in 1999.

A day after Olympia turned 5 years old, Ohanian shared various shots of himself and his daughter on Instagram as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born.

"🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world 💪 I'm gonna Uppy you forever!" the proud dad wrote.

"I started @776fund thanks to you and it shares your birthday 😆 thanks @katelin_cruse @elisabethgarvin - these last two years have been otherworldly," he continued. "And thank you @christinatosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable 'caking' session."

Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the US Open, Williams said that she and Olympia share all the same interests — except the court.

"She's my little buddy," Williams said at the forum hosted by Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer of the TODAY show. "We do everything together. We go on dates and it's so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis."

"She's really fun. I see a lot of my personality in her, and it's just a great time to have her around now to see what I do on a daily," she added.