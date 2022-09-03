Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday

By
Published on September 3, 2022 03:06 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Alexis Ohanian reacts during the Women's Singles Third Round match between Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Photo: Elsa/Getty

Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center.

While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket.

The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating in the US Open on Monday.

Olympia was absent during Williams' final match Friday, when the tennis icon, 40, lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović following three intense sets.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Alexis Ohanian reacts during the Women's Singles Third Round match between Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia and <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty

Earlier in the week, Olympia twinned with Williams in a matching outfit in the stands. The tot was seen wearing a black Nike dress that was bedazzled with mini rhinestones on the top, a small replicate of the same piece that Williams wore.

Olympia's hair was also a salute to a milestone moment for her mom. Olympia wore white beads at the bottom of her braids, reminiscent of the ones Williams rocked when she won her very first U.S. Open in 1999.

A day after Olympia turned 5 years old, Ohanian shared various shots of himself and his daughter on Instagram as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> attend the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world 💪 I'm gonna Uppy you forever!" the proud dad wrote.

"I started @776fund thanks to you and it shares your birthday 😆 thanks @katelin_cruse @elisabethgarvin - these last two years have been otherworldly," he continued. "And thank you @christinatosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable 'caking' session."

RELATED: Alexis Ohanian and Olympia Go Mini-Golfing: 'Great Daddy-Daughter Dates

Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the US Open, Williams said that she and Olympia share all the same interests — except the court.

"She's my little buddy," Williams said at the forum hosted by Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer of the TODAY show. "We do everything together. We go on dates and it's so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis."

"She's really fun. I see a lot of my personality in her, and it's just a great time to have her around now to see what I do on a daily," she added.

