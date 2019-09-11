Serena Williams Hits the NYFW Runway with Daughter Olympia, 2, for Her Fashion Line Show

Model mama!

On Tuesday, Serena Williams walked the runway with her daughter, Alexis Olympia, 2, during her S by Serena show at New York Fashion Week.

Williams, 37, rocked a snakeskin mini skirt, a lacy black top and silver jewelry as she hit the catwalk, while little Olympia wore a black shirt accessorized with colorful Nike sneakers.

The tennis star launched S by Serena, her direct-to-consumer fashion line, last year. The line includes loungewear, basics, and work-appropriate items, and Williams says the clothing is for women who “believe in something and believe in themselves.”

Olympia, Williams’ only child with husband Alexis Ohanian, turned 2 years old earlier this month.

“The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” the athlete captioned an Instagram post on the special day.

Image zoom Serena Williams and daugher Alexis Olympia Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The New York Fashion Week show came just days after Williams’ U.S. Open final loss to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, which she later called her “worst match.” The veteran tennis star lost 6-3, 7-5.

“I love Bianca, I think she’s a great girl, but I think this is the worst match I’ve played all tournament. And it’s hard to know that you could do better,” Williams told reporters after the match. “It’s inexcusable for me to play at that level.”

Williams also told reporters she was having a difficult time accepting her performance level and telling herself, “‘you did okay because I don’t think I did.”

“I could have just been more Serena today,” the mother of one said at the time. “I honestly don’t think Serena showed up and I have to figure out how to get her to show up.”

Image zoom Serena Williams during the U.S. Open final Ella Ling/BPI/Shutterstock

Williams spent part of her daughter’s second birthday away from home for an earlier match of the U.S. Open tournament.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Williams opened up about how it’s often “painful” to be away from her daughter during long tournament days.

“I actually prefer playing in the day because I get to go home and see my baby,” Williams shared, adding, “in the beginning, she would really be upset when I left.”

These days they’ve reversed roles.

“Now she’s a little bit better. I think I’m a little more upset. But at the same time, she definitely still takes it a little hard. She’s still super young,” the mother said.

“You know, it’s hard. Sometimes my heart literally aches when I’m not around her. But, you know, it’s good for me, I guess, to keep working and just — to all moms out there that it’s not easy,” Williams continued. “It’s really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do.”