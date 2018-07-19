Serena Williams Has Not Spent a Single Day Apart From Daughter Olympia Since Her Birth

In addition to making an epic comeback at Wimbledon, Serena Williams has also been very busy being a mom.

The tennis star, 36, revealed on Twitter Wednesday that she has not spent a single day apart from her daughter Olympia since giving birth to her on Sept. 1, 2017.

“319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her,” Williams said, adding, “I’m so fortunate.”

The mother of one also shared an adorable photo of 10-month-old Olympia sound asleep on her chest during a plane ride.

Olympia — who enjoyed her first private plane flight at 10 weeks old and recently joined her parents in London for the royal wedding — is already a seasoned traveler and has accompanied her mom and dad, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, around the world.

Though Williams has spent every day with her baby girl, she recently shared that she missed one of Olympia’s biggest milestones.

“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it,” the sports star wrote on Twitter, adding that she “cried” after learning the news.

The new mom was in contention to score her eighth Wimbledon title at the annual tournament but was defeated by Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the final round.

After her loss, Williams gave an emotional interview in front of the incredibly supportive crowd, including her good friend Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner said while fighting back tears.

Serena Williams Serena Williams/Instagram

“It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

Williams also shared that she dedicated her Wimbledon games to fellow new parents.

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried,” she said.