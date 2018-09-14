Serena Williams Is a 'Grandmother' — Meet Her Daughter Olympia's Baby Doll, Qai Qai

Serena Williams‘ daughter might only be 1 year old, but she’s already made the tennis star a grandmother — kind of.

While Williams, 36, frequently shares photos of Alexis Olympia on her Instagram account, her baby girl’s own “daughter” made her first appearance on the professional athlete’s main feed Thursday.

“When you are having a rough day or weekend remember Qai Qai has a arm and leg cast,” Williams wrote alongside a photo of Olympia’s baby doll wearing a purple leg cast and standing up with the aid of two metal crutches. (The caption also appeared to poke a little fun at Williams’ dramatic U.S. Open loss last weekend.)

Although she did not identify the doll as her granddaughter in the photo, Williams included a tag to Qai Qai’s official Instagram account, which clearly states that the doll is the “daughter of @olympiaohanian” and the “granddaughter” of Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Qai Qai/Instagram; Inset: Serena Williams/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Serena Williams Posts Photo with Daughter Olympia After Calling Out Sexism at U.S. Open

In the nine photos currently posted on Qai Qai’s Instagram account — the first of which was shared toward the end of August — the doll can frequently be seen lying down on the ground, with her head facing in an unusual direction for a child (or even tucked into a couch cushion).

While Olympia’s parents shared a video of the youngster dropping her baby doll on the ground on Aug. 30, Qai Qai was first seen wearing a cast earlier this week.

It’s unclear what caused the injury.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Recalls Being “Devastated” by Emergency C-Section and Postpartum Problems

After losing the U.S. Open to Naomi Osaka — during which the tennis star received three code violations, resulting in $17,000 in fines — Williams has been spending plenty of time at home with the most important person in her life: her baby girl.

On Monday, the mother of one shared a photo of herself and Olympia lounging on a couch together, and although Williams posted the mother-daughter picture without a caption, many fans and followers noted the tot’s “protective” glance toward the camera.

Singer Estelle commented, “Yes Alexis. That’s how we feel too #protectmommy.”

“Olympia’s lookin at that umpire the same way we were!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said, “Baby girl looking like don’t mess with my mama.”