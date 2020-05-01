Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 2, Attends 'Every Single Meeting' as She Works from Home

"I like to think of it as we're living a future history lesson and that's very rare," she tells PEOPLE

Serena Williams is loving spending time with her 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia as they practice social distancing together as a family.

PEOPLE caught up with the tennis icon about parenting during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and balancing her time at home — and she has some special advice for those parenting and working at the same time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"S.O.S!" she says with a laugh, with baby Olympia (whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian) by her side. "I kinda love being a full-time mom and not having the responsibilities to travel and play but now that I'm training again, it's become a lot."

"I love to spend so much time with her, but it's interesting," adds the 38-year-old athlete. "She's in every single call that I have, every single meeting. I feel like she's getting a little bit of it so she's going to be a really good businesswoman when this is all over."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Serena Williams with daughter Olympia Hannah Peters/Getty Images

RELATED: Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Draws On Herself With Lipstick During Mom's Beauty Routine

Williams also explained that she continues to keep a tight schedule even as she, Olympia and Ohanian, 37, social distance amid the pandemic.

"The advice I can only give is to really be scheduled on your day," she says. "I have really tight schedules and I make sure to try to do as much as I can on time."

"Also, like, include your kids!" Williams says, adding that they are "the voice of the future," regardless of age. "I like to think of it as we're living a future history lesson and that's very rare."

"My advice to parents is [to] always bring your kids in and let them," she explains. "You never know what they're going to pick up on."

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Teases Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Over Tracksuit: "Is That Mine?"

Williams, who was joined by Steph Curry and Kevin Hart in a press conference Wednesday, is set to be one of the speakers at Chase's "Show Me Your Walk" event celebrating the graduating Class of 2020.

The event hopes to give graduates a virtual space to celebrate their accomplishment, despite the cancellation of many in-person events nationwide.

"I'm really inspired personally about how we are able to reach them in a new creative way so they feel special in this moment in their greatness in their lives," she told reporters. "I really want to give the message that we're really proud to see what they're doing."

Chase's "Show Me Your Walk" event (featuring speeches from Williams, Curry, 32, and Hart, 40) will be stream live on YouTube and Twitter Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.