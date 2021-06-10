Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Wears Mini Version of Star's Iconic Australian Open Outfit

Olympia, 3½, posed on the tennis court in a color-blocked, one-legged suit nearly identical to the one her mother wore earlier this year

Olympia Ohanian is following in her mom's fashion footsteps!

During a recent tennis session of her own, Serena Williams' 3½-year-old daughter sported a miniature version of the iconic catsuit her mom wore at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Olympia's father Alexis Ohanian, 38, shared a photo of his daughter in the one-leg outfit to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Alexis' post included several photos of Olympia on the tennis court, wearing her hair in two bun with hair ties that matched the red, pink and black suit. She also wore matching black, grey and pink Nike tennis shoes as she posed with her racket for the camera.

As perfect as Olympia looked, Alexis was apparently preemptive in showing off his daughter's cute outfit.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄," Williams, 39, wrote in a comment on the post.

"Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight," she added. "And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL."

Williams's Australian Open outfit in February was worn as a tribute to the late great track star Florence Griffith Joyner.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up," Williams said after her first match of the Open, according to ESPN. "Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing."

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, 'Oh, my god, this is so brilliant,'" she explained at the time.

Serena Williams Serena Williams | Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Griffith Joyner represented the United States on the Olympic track and field team in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics. She took home the gold medal in the 100 m, 200 m and 4x100 m races at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, where she famously ran in one-legged catsuits.