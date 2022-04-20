Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Adorably Twins with Disney Princess Tiana — See the Photo!

Olympia, the daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, snapped a photo with Disney princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, both wearing the same green gown

Pretty as a princess!

On Wednesday, an adorable new photo was posted to the Instagram account of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia, featuring the 4-year-old matching with Disney princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

In the sweet picture, Olympia smiles while wearing a green princess gown, twinning with Tiana who stands behind her in a similar dress. Both Tiana and Olympia pose with one hand over their chest and smile for the camera.

The post was simply captioned with a gold crown emoji.

Olympia's matching moment comes one day after she twinned with her tennis star mom in a new video.

On Tuesday, Williams shared a clip on Instagram of her competing against her newest — and cutest — tennis opponent: her daughter Olympia.

In the hilarious video, Williams prepares for the game before she looks across the net to see her challenger. On the opposite end of the court, Olympia — wearing the same outfit as her mom — stands in a strong stance, ready to take on Williams in the competition.

"Really? This is nuts," says Williams, as Olympia giggles and tries to hit the ball.

"Sometimes it be ya own mini!" the tennis champ captioned the video.