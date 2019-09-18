Endless Summer! Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia, 2, Twin in Fun Hot-Pink Swimsuits

Serena Williams and her baby girl are letting their swimsuits do the talking!

The tennis legend, 37, and her 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia are one sassy, summery pair in coordinating hot-pink one-piece swimsuits, posing together in a snapshot Williams shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

Standing behind little Olympia with her hand on her hip, the athlete flashes a big smile at the camera while her suit proclaims, “THE SHADY ONE.”

Meanwhile, Olympia — looking a little unsure about the photo op, and more serious than Williams — wears a bathing suit in the exact same shade that reads “WILD CHILD,” in white lettering that matches her mom’s.

Williams partnered with Pampers this past April to help end judgment and the stigma against parents letting their kids be their lively selves, telling OprahMag.com, “To me, a wild child isn’t necessarily negative. It also means being spirited, growing and learning.”

“With my daughter, in particular, it’s important to just let her experience life and be curious. I always want her to be comfortable and to learn things,” she added.

While she and her little girl are enjoying their twinning moments now, Williams previously explained that she’s also already helping Olympia put her best fashion foot forward by making sure she saves all of her own shoes for her daughter to wear in the future.

“We don’t make shoes yet in the collection but my whole shoe closet is for her and that’s why I buy so many,” Williams told PEOPLE in December of her clothing line The Serena Collection.

The superstar athlete added that she was also “definitely” saving a pink sweater that reads, “I Am Beautiful I Am Strong,” for when Olympia gets older.

As Olympia turned 2 earlier this month, both Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian expressed their gratitude for her in coordinating throwback Instagram posts.

“The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” the proud mom wrote alongside her image, which showed her cradling a then-newborn Olympia in her arms at the hospital while Ohanian, 36, stood behind them.

“How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian 🍰♥️ Thank you for being the greatest thing we’ve ever done,” the Reddit co-founder captioned a photograph of the trio’s hands.

“And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I’m a better business leader because of it. #PaidFamilyLeave,” he added.