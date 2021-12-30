Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Match in Sweet Pink Ballerina Outfits

Serena Williams posted a video of her 4-year-old daughter dancing for the camera as they both wore white and pink outfits

Serena Williams and her daughter are pretty — and full of pizzazz — in pink!

The tennis star posted an adorable video on Instagram Thursday of herself and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, twinning in ballerina gear. In the clip, Olympia dances in front of the camera while wearing a pink skirt and white top.

Williams, 40, sits behind her dressed in the same outfit, with the mother-daughter duo both sporting braids, as well as "matching" sunglasses and headbands (thanks to an Instagram filter).

In the clip, Williams laughs as Olympia shows off her dance moves then turns around to face her mom before Williams tells her, "I don't need to be in the camera. You got too much pizazz, girl," and shifts out of the frame.

The video wraps up with a few more seconds of Olympia dancing before it comes to an end. The pro athlete captioned her post, "My morning 🤣."

Williams shares Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The two wed in November 2017 and welcomed Olympia a couple months earlier in September 2017.

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia Serena Williams, Olympia | Credit: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty

Williams often shares sweet moments with her daughter on social media and posts snapshots of Olympia's life on her daughter's Instagram account. Olympia's famous doll Qai Qai even has her own Instagram, and Williams recently revealed she is writing a book about her daughter and Qai Qai.

"Storytime is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many others around the world," Williams said in a statement shared with PEOPLE about reading with her daughter.

She added, "Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home."

Ohanian, 38, previously told PEOPLE that when he and Williams gifted the doll to their daughter four years ago, it "was really important" to both of them "that Olympia had a Black baby doll."