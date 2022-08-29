Serena Williams and Her Daughter Twin at the U.S. Open — with Olympia Making Sweet Tribute to Mom

Serena Williams' 4-year-old daughter is paying homage to the tennis player in the most adorable way.

On Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 40, began what could be her final U.S. Open — and little Olympia Ohanian showed her support in the stands by twinning in a matching outfit.

The tot was seen wearing a black Nike dress that was bedazzled with mini rhinestones on the top, a small replicate of the piece Williams wore.

Olympia's hair was also a salute to a milestone moment for her mom. Olympia wore white beads at the bottom of her braids, reminiscent of the ones Williams rocked when she won her very first U.S. Open in 1999.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Williams' big moment comes after she announced her 27-year tennis career was coming to an end after the U.S. Open. On Monday, Williams defeated Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3.

However, she's not sure if this tournament will really be her last.

"I mean, I don't know. I think so, but who knows?" Williams told co-moderator and TODAY show anchor Sheinelle Jones during the "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the tournament.

Serena Williams. Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty

"Maybe in Australia?" wondered Jones, of the 2023 Australian Open. "Yeah, no. I mean, I don't think so," said Serena.

"You never know," the tennis star added. "I've learned in my career, never say never. So that's important."

Opening up about her retirement in TIME's latest issue, the cover star shared Olympia's candid reaction to being told she was stepping away from the sport.

The athlete said Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, began "fist-pumping 'Yes!'," which she confessed, "kind of makes me sad."

"It's hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, 'Aw,' " she shared.

Noting that her desire to grow her family is leading to "this evolution" and how that is not the case for male athletes, she says that there is "no anger."

"I'm ready for the transition," Williams said, adding that when it comes to being a mom, "I think I'm good at it, but I want to explore if I can be great at it."