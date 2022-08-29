Serena Williams and Her Daughter Twin at the U.S. Open — with Olympia Making Sweet Tribute to Mom

Aside from matching outfits, 4-year-old Olympia donned white hair beads similar to the ones Serena Williams wore when she won her first U.S. Open in 1999

By
Published on August 29, 2022 11:29 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States walks onto the court prior to her Women's Singles First Round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images); US player Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia (R) waves alongside her father Alexis Ohanian before her mother's match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Elsa/Getty; KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty

Serena Williams' 4-year-old daughter is paying homage to the tennis player in the most adorable way.

On Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 40, began what could be her final U.S. Open — and little Olympia Ohanian showed her support in the stands by twinning in a matching outfit.

The tot was seen wearing a black Nike dress that was bedazzled with mini rhinestones on the top, a small replicate of the piece Williams wore.

Olympia's hair was also a salute to a milestone moment for her mom. Olympia wore white beads at the bottom of her braids, reminiscent of the ones Williams rocked when she won her very first U.S. Open in 1999.

US player <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> hits a return against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Williams' big moment comes after she announced her 27-year tennis career was coming to an end after the U.S. Open. On Monday, Williams defeated Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3.

However, she's not sure if this tournament will really be her last.

"I mean, I don't know. I think so, but who knows?" Williams told co-moderator and TODAY show anchor Sheinelle Jones during the "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the tournament.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: US OPEN 1999, FRAUEN FINALE, New York/USA; SIEGERIN <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena WILLIAMS</a>/USA (Photo by Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Serena Williams. Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty

"Maybe in Australia?" wondered Jones, of the 2023 Australian Open. "Yeah, no. I mean, I don't think so," said Serena.

"You never know," the tennis star added. "I've learned in my career, never say never. So that's important."

Opening up about her retirement in TIME's latest issue, the cover star shared Olympia's candid reaction to being told she was stepping away from the sport.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'

The athlete said Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, began "fist-pumping 'Yes!'," which she confessed, "kind of makes me sad."

"It's hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, 'Aw,' " she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Noting that her desire to grow her family is leading to "this evolution" and how that is not the case for male athletes, she says that there is "no anger."

"I'm ready for the transition," Williams said, adding that when it comes to being a mom, "I think I'm good at it, but I want to explore if I can be great at it."

Related Articles
Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Serena Williams Still Doesn't Know If U.S. Open Will Be Her Last Tournament: 'Never Say Never'
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and daughter olympia
Serena Williams Says Retiring from Tennis Gives Her the Chance to Go from 'Good' Mom to 'Great'
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'
Serena Willaims NYC date night with daughter Olympia
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Cuddle Up During NYC 'Date Night' — See the Sweet Photo!
Andy Roddick, Serena Williams
Andy Roddick Says Serena Williams' Retirement Will Be "Bigger Circus" Than His: 'So Many Eyeballs'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'
Serena Williams Australian Open
Serena Williams Says She's 'Evolving Away from Tennis' After the 2022 U.S. Open
Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of the US, watches her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan with their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament in Adelaide on January 29, 2021
Alexis Ohanian Transforms Daughter Olympia's Sentimental DIY Bracelet into Jewelry to Last Longer
Serena Williams Vogue
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby