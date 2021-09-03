Serena Williams' 4-Year-Old Daughter Olympia Teaches Mom Piano Lessons in Adorable Video

Serena Williams has the cutest piano teacher.

On Thursday, the pro tennis star shared a video on Instagram of herself taking piano lessons from her daughter Olympia Ohanian, who turned 4 years old on Wednesday. In the sweet video, Williams, 39, sits beside her child at the piano as Olympia patiently coaches mom on what keys to hit.

"Sorry!" Williams says to her daughter at one point while messing up their musical flow, then joking, "Are you gonna fire me?"

In the caption, the athlete wrote, "I teach her tennis … She teaches me piano … 🎾🎹."

On Wednesday, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated their daughter's birthday by sharing a sweet photo of her posing in their garden. "This is 4 @olympiaohanian and her mango tree (the one behind her left shoulder)," he wrote.

Two weeks ago, Williams announced that she was withdrawing from the US Open, which is currently being held, due to injury.

The six-time US Open winner told fans in a statement on social media, "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring."

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar," she added. "Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon."

In May, Ohanian, 38, praised his wife for her ability to multi-task as a pro athlete and a mom during an appearance on CBS This Morning. He said he previously had a "warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work," which Williams helped him to dispel.