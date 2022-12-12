Celebrity Parents Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode' Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 04:43 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr./instagram Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia smiling with her hands up in a goalie-like stance. Her mom reposted the photos on her Instagram Story, writing "Beast mode." Olympia memorably became the youngest co-owner in professional sports when her parents ensured she had a stake in the L.A.-based women's soccer team that Ohanian became a lead investor in 2020. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays Soccer with Angel City Football Club in Impressive Video After becoming a lead investor in Angel City FC two years ago, Ohanian detailed how his daughter largely influenced the decision in an Instagram post. "As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," he wrote. Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram Since then, Olympia has taken the field with the Angel City Football Club during practices. Olympia showed off her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal with the team in an Instagram post in August. "Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist," read a caption accompanying the video.