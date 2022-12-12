Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 04:43 PM
Serena Williams' 5-Year-Old Daughter Olympia is Finding a Passion for Soccer: 'Young Beast'
Photo: Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr./instagram

Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level.

The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday.

In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.

The second image shows Olympia smiling with her hands up in a goalie-like stance. Her mom reposted the photos on her Instagram Story, writing "Beast mode."

Olympia memorably became the youngest co-owner in professional sports when her parents ensured she had a stake in the L.A.-based women's soccer team that Ohanian became a lead investor in 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After becoming a lead investor in Angel City FC two years ago, Ohanian detailed how his daughter largely influenced the decision in an Instagram post.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian Talks Being a 'Business Dad' to Daughter Olympia, 4: I Want Her 'to See Me Working'
Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram

Since then, Olympia has taken the field with the Angel City Football Club during practices.

Olympia showed off her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal with the team in an Instagram post in August.

"Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist," read a caption accompanying the video.

Related Articles
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is Glad She Stepped Back from Tennis: 'I Don't Quite Know How to Feel!'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrlrwQgKgv/
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays Soccer with Angel City Football Club in Impressive Video
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Thinks Mom's Kids' Book Is About Her: 'It's Quite Funny'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Alexis Ohanian reacts during the Women's Singles Third Round match between Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open
serena-williams-us-open-0830
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Twin at the U.S. Open — with Olympia Making Sweet Tribute to Mom
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Enjoys Afternoon Tea and Cheers on Mom in London. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfyshCALlDP/.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 4, Enjoys Afternoon Tea and Cheers on Mom in London
Serena Willaims NYC date night with daughter Olympia
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Cuddle Up During NYC 'Date Night' — See the Sweet Photo!
Serena Williams with family in Greece
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Take Daughter Olympia to Greece: 'Just the 3 of Us'
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo
How are you already 5?? @olympiaohanian ??
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia Made Him a 'Better Man' in Sweet Tribute as She Turns 5
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and daughter olympia
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Celebrate Daughter Olympia's First Ballet Recital: 'Proud'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Has Epic Lightsaber 'Battle Royale' with Daughter Olympia: Watch
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Is Jokingly Frustrated with Tom Brady After Serena Williams Says She May Un-Retire Too