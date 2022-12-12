Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level.

The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday.

In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.

The second image shows Olympia smiling with her hands up in a goalie-like stance. Her mom reposted the photos on her Instagram Story, writing "Beast mode."

Olympia memorably became the youngest co-owner in professional sports when her parents ensured she had a stake in the L.A.-based women's soccer team that Ohanian became a lead investor in 2020.

After becoming a lead investor in Angel City FC two years ago, Ohanian detailed how his daughter largely influenced the decision in an Instagram post.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram

Since then, Olympia has taken the field with the Angel City Football Club during practices.

Olympia showed off her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal with the team in an Instagram post in August.

"Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist," read a caption accompanying the video.