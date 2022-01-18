Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Shows Off Impressive Tennis Backhand Swing: 'Practice Makes Better'

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, showcased her talents on the tennis court in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday

Olympia Ohanian is following in mom Serena Williams' famous footsteps.

The 4-year-old tiny tot showed off her seriously impressive tennis skills in a new video posted to her Instagram account on Monday, showcasing a swing that rivals tennis players of all age groups.

"Practice makes better," reads a simple caption accompanying the video, in which Olympia can be seen sporting a black-and-white workout getup while she effortlessly practices her backhand on the court.

"It's Oracene [Price] all over again!" Williams' sister, Venus, commented, referring to their mom, who also served as their tennis coach when they were younger.

Olympia's tennis skills shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering Serena, 40, is one of the most decorated tennis players in the history of the sport, and the mommy-daughter duo spend a considerable amount of time practicing together.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" the 23-time Grand Slam winner told PEOPLE of how Olympia got involved with the sport, adding, "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Serena shares Olympia with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she wed in a star-studded event at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in November 2017.

And although Olympia clearly takes her tennis training seriously on and off the court — Serena recently showed fans her daughter's personal gym equipment in a series of Instagram Stories earlier in January — Olympia also has an ear for music, as evidenced by her incredible piano playing.

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," the fashion designer told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last November. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."