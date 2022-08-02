Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays Soccer with Angel City Football Club in Impressive Video

Olympia Ohanian, 4, didn't hold back when she took the field with the Angel City Football Club

Olympia Ohanian is a star athlete in her own right!

The daughter of legendary tennis phenom Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian unveiled her soccer skills as she played with Angel City Football Club, in which Alexis serves as a "leading investor" of the team, per its website.

In the clip shared to the 4-year-old's official Instagram page, Olympia shows off her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal.

"Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist," read a caption accompanying the video.

Soccer isn't the only sport Olympia has already mastered. She followed in her mother's footsteps in a fun video that Williams, 40, shared on Instagram earlier this year, in which the tot showcased her seriously impressive tennis skills with a swing that rivaled tennis players of all age groups.

"Practice makes better," read a simple caption with the video, posted in January. Olympia can also be seen sporting a black-and-white workout getup while she effortlessly practiced her backhand on the court.

"It's Oracene [Price] all over again!" Williams' sister, Venus, commented, referring to their mom, who also served as their tennis coach when they were younger.

In July, Ohanian – who co-founded Reddit in 2005 – opened up about being a "business dad" to his daughter.

While on Imposters podcast from Morning Brew, the 39-year-old entrepreneur said that being a businessman and a father are the "strongest parts" of his identity.

"I spent most of my life, most of my adult life really focusing on just the career part, the first part, and then four years ago [I] became a dad," he said. "Things shifted. And that is the lens through which I look at basically every decision."

"Professionally, ... I want to be doing my absolute best work for however long I can so that my daughter can see me doing it, doing it in a way that I'm proud of, that's she's proud of, doing it in a way where it's the best of the best, but aligned with values," he continued.

