Serena Williams Reveals Daughter Olympia, 2½, Is Part Owner of a New Women's Soccer Franchise

Alexis Olympia isn't even 3 yet, but her business portfolio is already more impressive than many adults'!

"Proud Owner Angel City," read the text on the image shared by the tennis legend, alongside photos of a soccer ball and her toddler. "A new era of sports & entertainment in Los Angeles."

"Building a women's football club that lives up to to its name ... Angel City," it concluded of the upcoming Los Angles-based team, which is being led in part by Ohanian and actress Natalie Portman.

Williams, 38, tagged her daughter in the post — which was cross-shared to Olympia's own Instagram feed.

Also on Tuesday, the NWSL awarded a group led by Portman the rights to form a franchise in L.A., home to the second-largest sports market in the country. While the team — set to reveal its name later this year, and currently referred to as WFC LA/Angel City — is still in its early stages, there's already an impressive list of names attached.

Portman was initially inspired to take a closer look at the NWSL after she was introduced to players by Becca Roux, the executive director for the USWNT Players Association. "We started going to games, and we quickly became really passionate fans of the sport," the Oscar winner told PEOPLE earlier this week. "But we slowly started seeing that it wasn't getting the celebration it deserved."

Citing a study that found women's sports only receive four percent of sports media coverage, the actress and mother of two explained that she believed there was an opportunity to transform how women's soccer is perceived in America — and she knew she wanted to play a part.

"We just started thinking about, what if there was a team in L.A.? We're the center of entertainment in this country for media," she recalled. "What can we do to change the way people are paying attention to this sport? Obviously, the players themselves have been incredible and have brought so much attention, but everything hasn't always followed their success and their popularity."

"We started building this group, and then Alexis came on as our lead investor," the Black Swan star said of Ohanian, 37. "Then we started gathering a group of incredible people, majority women, to be in our ownership group. Now we're going, and it's really, really exciting."

Ahead of its spring 2022 debut, the franchise has partnered with the LA84 Foundation, a nonprofit created following the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. The institution has supported sports programs for girls and underserved people around the city — including minority communities, the physically challenged and developmentally disabled — through its Play Equity Fund.

While Portman never imagined she'd one day be at the helm of a professional sports team, she's embraced the role and how her team can inspire the next generation of female athletes. "I see what an important role sports have in children, in terms of what they spend their time doing and their friendships," she told PEOPLE.

That's one of the reasons why the V for Vendetta actress and the team's founders feel building a new franchise is so important — to inspire Los Angeles area youth with a team of female soccer heroes to call their own, and celebrate them they way they deserve to be.