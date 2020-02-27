Olympia's Salon! Serena Williams' Daughter, 2, Adorably Paints Her Dad Alexis Ohanian's Nails

Alexis Ohanian is one patient customer!

In a video the Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder shared on Instagram Wednesday, his and wife Serena Williams‘ 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia decided that her dad made a better canvas than her paper.

In the clip, Olympia is dressed in a casual tee and green apron for the art session with dried paint in various colors smeared all over her smock and hands. But like any great artist, her eyes are on her next iconic piece of work.

“You giving me nail polish?” Ohanian, 36, asks his little girl as she carefully applies a coat of purple paint to her dad’s left hand. “Is Papa wearing nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?”

But Olympia continues to work mostly in silence as her dad laughs and just goes along with it, saying from behind the camera, “Business dad life.”

But the toddler isn’t done: she busts out an orange shade and starts layering it on top of one of Ohanian’s purple-painted nails, which leads him to zoom in and say, “I don’t know if this color works for me.”

“That’s not even … but why?!” the tech entrepreneur says as Olympia abandons her task and starts applying paint to her the top of her dad’s hand instead. “You’re proud of yourself, aren’t you?”

Ohanian has long been open about his dedication to daddy duties, even when it comes to things like beauty and haircare. Last May, he revealed that he had “just applied to join 4 private Natural Hair Facebook groups” for the sake of his daughter.

“I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter’s hair,” the father of one explained on Twitter, quipping in addition, “I hope they don’t auto-reject my application when they see my profile photo 😂.”

Olympia’s creative streak no doubt comes at least in part from her mom. In October, Williams told PEOPLE onset of her S by Serena shoot in Miami that she even wants “to design a line of baby-wear inspired by my daughter.”

“I take her everywhere, and I hope to have more children,” added the tennis champion, 38.

And like any working mom, the sports superstar said she’s just taking everything day by day — and that motherhood is her biggest and most important job.

“I live and breathe fashion in the tennis off-season, but no matter what else I do, I am always a mom and I love every minute of it,” Williams said.