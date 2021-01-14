Every Time Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Ohanian Was Her Mini-Me
Since Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. into the world in 2017, she has been following in her mom's famous footsteps
Cool Cats
Serena and Olympia are clearly morning people! The pair had another matching moment in Dec. 2021 when they rocked the same pair of golden leopard-print pajamas.
Orange You Glad
The mother-daughter duo did a twirl in their matching orange mini-dresses. They even rocked matching sneakers to complete the look.
Head to Head
"I know forever is possible," Williams captioned a photo of a sweet moment with her little girl, the two of them wearing matching pink sweatshirts with inspirational text in Nov. 2021.
Red Carpet Ready
Serena and Olympia stunned on the red carpet for King Richard in matching, rhinestone-covered, black bodysuits, with Williams' look designed by David Koma.
Jumpin' Jumpin'
These matching bathing suits had Olympia and her mama "Jumpin' jumpin'" for joy in Sept. 2021.
She Got It From Her Mama
Olympia definitely got it from her mama! These sweet coordinating sweatshirts — which the duo wore in July 2021 — are more than enough proof!
Showing Off Her Swing
The 3-year-old proved that she's not just No. 1 in her mom and dad's heart, she's also ready to be No. 1 on the court. Williams watched as Olympia showed off her impressive tennis swing in January 2021.
Red-y or Not, Here She Comes
And that wasn't the first time Olympia has dominated the court! In October 2020, she got a lesson from her mom (and looked oh-so-stylish while doing it).
Seeing Doubles
The toddler and her mom looked strong and ready to play in their matching purple shirts and black tennis skirts.
Standing Strong
Looks like Williams has a built-in doubles partner!
Show us something more adorable than Miss Olympia's "ready" stance. We'll wait.
High Five
This mini-me is already on her way to becoming a mini-champ.
In October 2020, Williams revealed she had signed her daughter up for tennis lessons.
"Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some," the champ joked.
"But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes," the mom of one said with a smile. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques."
Taking Care of Mom
Williams posted a video of her daughter giving her a COVID (or in Olympia's words, "Coconut") test, writing in the caption, "The new normal kid games lol."
Beach Baby
"Not all superhero women wear capes... but we do," Williams captioned a photo wearing matching white bathing suits and capes with her daughter.
Karaoke Queens
Pass the mic! Williams and Olympia are ready to rock!
Lending a Hand
Olympia was there to give her mom the push she needed to go sledding. Peep their matching beige ensembles, too!
Pretty, Pretty Princesses
"She's got my back already," Williams captioned a photo of Olympia zipping up her matching Sleeping Beauty costume. "And I'll always have hers."
Belles of the Ball
Olympia and her mom rocked matching Belle costumes from Beauty and the Beast and had a dance party.
Forever Dance Partners
Another mom-daughter dance party we wish we had an invite to!
Royal Chats
Williams revealed on Instagram that "princess attire" is "required for conversations" with her toddler. Here, they chat while dressed as Princess Anna from Frozen.
Workout Partners
Even mini-mes need a rest day!
"There are two types of people," Williams captioned a photo of Olympia on her iPad while her mom worked out.
Mornings With Mom
The pair did their morning routine in matching pajamas, with Williams saying, "It's just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do."
You Go Girls
Olympia (and her doll Qai Qai) struck a pose with Williams in October 2019.
Tutu Cute
Williams "loves twinning so much" that she managed to snag the same tutu as her daughter. "What can I say I'm a kid at heart," the tennis star mused.
The Shady One & the Wild Child
In September 2019, the "WILD CHILD" and "THE SHADY ONE" donned matching hot pink swimsuits.
Matching Mama
"Matching with my bestie," Williams captioned a photo of the pair in coordinated Nike workout gear.
Big and Strong
The pair showed off their muscles in matching Serena sweatshirts in July 2019.
Mommy and Me
"This mama waited my whole life to be twins with her," Williams shared in December 2018.
Pretty in Pink
Even as a baby, Olympia was already a pro at matching her mom. The duo rocked hot pink hoodies together in 2017.