Every Time Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Ohanian Was Her Mini-Me

This mini-me is already on her way to becoming a mini-champ.

In October 2020, Williams revealed she had signed her daughter up for tennis lessons.

"Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some," the champ joked.

"But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes," the mom of one said with a smile. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques."