Serena Williams Has Epic Lightsaber 'Battle Royale' with Daughter Olympia: Watch

Serena Williams and 4-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian channeled their inner Jedis during a lightsaber duel on Wednesday
By Olivia Jakiel January 19, 2022 08:31 PM
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia
| Credit: Olympia Ohanian/Instagram

Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian are in training to become Jedis!

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the tennis pro, 40, and her 4-year-old mini-me had the ultimate Star Wars showdown — complete with two lightsabers each — which Williams described as "a single camera one shot battle royal(e)."

In the adorable clip, Olympia can be seen showing off her impressive footwork in a red dress with Princess Leia-inspired space buns as she dodges her mom's lightsabers.

Meanwhile, Williams, clad in a black Nike jersey, black workout shorts, and chunky white sandals, does her best to fight back against Olympia's sparring skills. 

"Someone put some lightsaber VFX and SFX on this please," her husband Alexis Ohanian commented. 

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Olympia is a natural at wielding a lightsaber. The youngster has inherited her mom's athleticism, regularly showing off her talents on the tennis courts. 

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" the 23-time Grand Slam winner told PEOPLE of how Olympia began playing tennis, adding, "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Not only is Olympia a future tennis star (and Jedi!) in the making, she's also a wiz on the piano, which Williams revealed to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last November. 

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," the fashion designer explained. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

"And she's teaching me! Like, I'm not even kidding," Williams replied when Kimmel asked if Olympia was taking piano lessons. "I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever."

