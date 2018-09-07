Serena Williams’ daughter is a fashionista just like her mama!

On Thursday, the 36-year-old tennis star shared a photo of her 12-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia wearing a tiny version of the black tulle dress created for her byOff-Whit designer Virgil Abloh for her first match at the U.S. Open last week.

“Did Momma win?” Williams captioned the adorable shot of Olympia, who can also be seen pushing a pink toy stroller.

The sweet post comes just a few hours after Williams advanced to the finals after defeating Anastasija Sevastova on Thursday.

In addition to her dress, Olympia has also gifted a pair of Nike X Off-White Blazers sneakers from the collection inspired by Williams. The pint-sized sneakers were made especially for the famous baby.

“Thank you ❤️ @virgilabloh @nike @off_white,” Williams wrote.

Olympia turned one on Sunday. Williams, who previously revealed she wouldn’t be celebrating her daughter’s birthday for religious reasons, shared a variety of videos from her pregnancy on Instagram over the weekend.

In the first few clips, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian prepared for Olympia’s arrival.

“Today is the day we are going to the hospital, but later tonight,” Williams said. “And I’m about to get induced because you didn’t come.”

Ohanian, 35, also shared a message on Instagram. “1 year ago today, you changed our lives forever, @olympiaohanian my adventure princess,” Ohanian captioned a photo of Olympia walking through a patch of grass.

Since giving birth, Williams has been open about her struggles with motherhood and balancing that with her tennis career.

After losing the Ladies’ Single Final at Wimbledon in July to German player Angelique Kerber, Williams gave an emotional speech.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far,” Williams said.

“It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried.”