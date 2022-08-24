Celebrity Parents Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Cuddle Up During NYC 'Date Night' — See the Sweet Photo! The tennis pro and her little girl enjoyed a night out to dinner together and a stop for dessert at The Donut Pub in New York City By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 01:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Serena Williams/Instagram Mother-daughter date night! On Tuesday, Serena Williams shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her and daughter Olympia, 4, enjoying a special evening out together in New York City. In the snap, the 40-year-old tennis pro and her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, snuggle up at dinner while playing a game on a Nintendo Switch. Olympia wraps herself underneath her mom's green cardigan as she sits on Williams' lap. "NY Date nights @olympiaohanian," Williams captioned the photo from their restaurant outing. After dinner, the athlete documented the duo's visit to The Donut Pub, where she treated Olympia to a delicious dessert. "Donuts for my date of course," Williams says on her Instagram Story, showing a video of Olympia enjoying her donut. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Serena Williams/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Serena Williams/Instagram Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Olympia and Bestie Meghan Markle Earlier on Tuesday, Williams shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her posing with Olympia and close friend Meghan Markle, 41, while teasing her interview on Markle's new podcast. "I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify," she captioned the snap. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious ❤️." In the premiere episode of Archetypes, the duo discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams. Markle and Williams first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl. They played former NFL pros for the prize but made sure to make some time for fun on the sidelines. Since then, the Duchess of Sussex and Williams have supported each other, including Markle watching her friend play at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.