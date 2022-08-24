Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Cuddle Up During NYC 'Date Night' — See the Sweet Photo!

The tennis pro and her little girl enjoyed a night out to dinner together and a stop for dessert at The Donut Pub in New York City

By
Georgia Slater
Published on August 24, 2022 01:12 PM
Serena Willaims NYC date night with daughter Olympia
Photo: Serena Williams/Instagram

Mother-daughter date night!

On Tuesday, Serena Williams shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her and daughter Olympia, 4, enjoying a special evening out together in New York City.

In the snap, the 40-year-old tennis pro and her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, snuggle up at dinner while playing a game on a Nintendo Switch. Olympia wraps herself underneath her mom's green cardigan as she sits on Williams' lap.

"NY Date nights @olympiaohanian," Williams captioned the photo from their restaurant outing.

After dinner, the athlete documented the duo's visit to The Donut Pub, where she treated Olympia to a delicious dessert.

"Donuts for my date of course," Williams says on her Instagram Story, showing a video of Olympia enjoying her donut.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Serena Williams/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Serena Williams/Instagram

Earlier on Tuesday, Williams shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her posing with Olympia and close friend Meghan Markle, 41, while teasing her interview on Markle's new podcast.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify," she captioned the snap. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious ❤️."

In the premiere episode of Archetypes, the duo discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams.

Markle and Williams first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl. They played former NFL pros for the prize but made sure to make some time for fun on the sidelines.

Since then, the Duchess of Sussex and Williams have supported each other, including Markle watching her friend play at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

