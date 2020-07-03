Tennis Twinning! See Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 2½, Match with Mom on the Court

"If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!" Olympia's aunt Venus Williams commented

Serena Williams has "Love" on the tennis court — but this time, it's a good thing.

The renowned athlete, 38, recently brought her 2½-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia out as her mini doubles partner, sharing photos from their adorable training session to Instagram on Thursday evening.

Dressed in a purple athletic outfit that perfectly matches her mom, Olympia seems to already have the basics down. The toddler is seen assuming a crouching position while waiting for the ball to come her way and holding her racket like a pro. She even gives her mom a high five at one point during the lesson!

"I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!" joked Serena's sister, and fellow tennis great, Venus Williams in the comments section, while Olympia's proud dad Alexis Ohanian wrote in response to another post on Olympia's own account, "Six pack baby stroooooong ❤️."

"If this isn't the cutest thing I’ve seen🖤❤️," Dwyane Wade commented on Serena's post, with his wife Gabrielle Union quipping that they were going to drop their 19-month-old daughter Kaavia James off at Serena's house.

From matching swimsuits to poodle skirts, Serena and her baby girl have had a history of rocking stylish coordinating looks since she and Ohanian, 37, welcomed Olympia in September 2017.

In June, the mother-daughter duo wore matching versions of Belle's ballgown from Beauty and the Beast while enjoying a sweet dance party together, which the tennis star shared on Instagram.

In the video, Serena and Olympia set their empty popcorn buckets down and showed off their moves to "Belle," the song that opens the iconic animated film. Olympia largely followed her mom's lead throughout the clip, including at one point when Serena walked over the couch to continue dancing.

"Keeping busy," the pro athlete captioned her adorable footage.

Last month, Serena announced she is ready to return to professional tennis and play at the 2020 U.S. Open in Queens this August. The 23-time Grand Slam champion spoke in a June 17 video message on the tournament's official Twitter account, sharing her excitement.

"This announcement has been on my mind all day, but ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020," she said. "I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring like everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe."

"It's going to be exciting," Serena added. "It's been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis."