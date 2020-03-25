Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Draws on Herself with Lipstick During Mom's Beauty Routine

Image zoom Serena Williams/ Instagram

Alexis Olympia is a beauty maven in the making!

Serena Williams‘ 2½-year-old daughter proved she has quite the creative chops in a set of adorable videos the tennis champ posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which started out with Williams sharing her “afternoon cleanse” skincare routine before Olympia joined in with her own take.

“My daughter is actually doing her own makeup. I’m terrified to see what she’s doing,” Williams, 38, told the camera as Olympia could be seen behind her mom from the back, starting her routine at a smaller vanity.

After making sure her little girl washed her hands before she did her makeup, Williams finishes lathering up her own face and brings Olympia over to the camera to show off her handiwork.

“Olympia, what have you done?” she asks gently, referring to the toddler’s face being visibly marked up with a number of different lip colors.

Image zoom Serena Williams (R) and daughter Olympia Serena Williams/ Instagram

Image zoom Serena Williams (R) and daughter Olympia Serena Williams/ Instagram

A little later, as she continues to apply color, Williams says, “Olympia, not so much, okay? That’s a lot of makeup, sweetie pie. Mommy’s gonna have to clean all that off.”

“You look cute. You like that? It’s different,” the athlete encourages her daughter, as Olympia squeals while giving the camera a close-up look at the finished product.

“I cute!” Olympia proclaims later as she and her mama snuggle up together for a post beauty routine clip.

“Yes, you are beautiful, my love. You are beautiful. Even with that beautiful makeup that you did,” Williams tells Olympia, giving her a kiss.

Both of Olympia’s parents have been encouraging when it comes to exploring her own style and beauty techniques — in fact, dad Alexis Ohanian even let his daughter paint his nails recently!

In the clip the Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder shared on Instagram late last month, Olympia was dressed in a casual tee and green apron for an art session with dried paint in various colors smeared all over her smock and hands. But like any great artist, her eyes were on her next iconic piece of work.

“You giving me nail polish?” Ohanian, 36, asked his little girl as she carefully applied a coat of purple paint to her dad’s left hand. “Is Papa wearing nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?”

But Olympia continued to work mostly in silence as her dad laughed and just went along with it, saying from behind the camera, “Business dad life.”