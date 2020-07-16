Serena Williams Says Daughter, 2½, Is Already a Fashionista: 'She's Currently Wearing Heels'

"She dresses me and her father," Serena Williams tells PEOPLE of her daughter Olympia, who turns 3 in September

Who needs a stylist when your toddler is already a fashion pro?

Serena Williams opens up in a new interview with PEOPLE about her 2½-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia's eye for style, revealing that the little girl "dresses me and her father," Alexis Ohanian, every day.

"She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning," says the tennis great, 38. "And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to [wear] heels. She's currently wearing heels."

Outfits the family wears as they continue to social distance together during the coronavirus crisis have included matching Disney Princess dresses and tennis outfits for Williams and her daughter — and on a regular basis, the pair's coordination is "a team effort."

"We even have jammies. So now if she sees me in something, and she has the same thing, she immediately wants to change so we're twins," says the mother of one.

While Williams tells PEOPLE Olympia is not interested in jewelry yet, she quips, "If something happens to me, she can have all my jewelry, but until then, no."

Speaking of jewelry, one accessory, worn during the athlete's record-breaking year in 2015 when she won four consecutive Grand Slam titles, served as the inspiration behind her brand's new Unstoppable capsule collection.

Launched amid the novel COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in America, Williams says the design is a reminder to persevere, despite "what we're facing now."

"No matter what is thrown at us, we're going to continue to build and have an unstoppable attitude," she explains, adding that the idea to drop a collection with all net proceeds benefiting Black-owned businesses via Opportunity Fund — a nonprofit business lender that makes a lasting impact on the lives of entrepreneurs by equipping them with small amounts of money and valuable financial advice — came about earlier this year.

From matching swimsuits to poodle skirts, Serena and her baby girl have had a history of rocking stylish coordinating looks since she and Ohanian, 37, welcomed Olympia in September 2017.

And despite her young age, the toddler already has quite a fashionable history, even walking the runway with her mama last September during her S by Serena show at New York Fashion Week.

On a two-day S by Serena shoot shortly after, Williams created several videos featuring her designs that were set to go directly to her fan base via her social media accounts. The star styled 10 of her closest friends and family members — including her adorable daughter, who also got in on the fun by creating some on-set crayon drawings.