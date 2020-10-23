"Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some," the tennis pro teased

Alexis Olympia is following in her mom's footsteps!

On Friday, Serena Williams shared the exciting news that she enrolled her 3-year-old daughter in tennis lessons and would be dropping her off for her very first session.

The tennis great documented the big day on her Instagram Stories, beginning with the announcement about little Olympia's new activity.

"I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons," Williams revealed, going on to tease, "Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some."

"But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes," the mom of one said with a smile. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques."

The renowned athlete, 39, then held up the tennis racket her daughter would be using. "Look, Olympia got a cute racket like mine," Williams said while also cradling Olympia's favorite Qai Qai doll.

Ahead of Olympia's tennis lesson, Williams shared that the mother-daughter duo spent time "watching some film" to prepare. Williams chose to show her daughter footage from a previous match of hers at the U.S. Open.

"See that open stance there? Look at the speed, be fast," the tennis great told Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

In the following clip, Williams revealed the cartoon baby video that Olympia wanted to watch instead. "This is the film that she wanted to watch ... that baby not playing tennis Olympia," Williams said.

The tennis pro then snapped pictures of what she and Olympia chose to wear for the tennis lesson. "Tennis mom outfit," Williams captioned a mirror selfie in which she is wearing a teal maxi skirt and pink mesh top.

She also showed off Olympia's adorable Nike tennis outfit, which included a matching black-and-white skirt and long sleeve shirt.

In her final Instagram Story, Williams noted that she dropped Olympia off at her tennis lesson and decided to leave so she's "not distracting."

"I know how to leave and be, I'm not like an overprotective mom, no matter what Alexis says," she joked.

Earlier this summer, Williams brought her daughter out to the court as her mini doubles partner and shared photos from their adorable training session to Instagram.

Dressed in a purple athletic outfit that perfectly matched her mom, Olympia seemed to already have the basics down. The toddler assumed a crouching position while waiting for the ball to come her way and held her racket like a pro. She even gave her mom a high five at one point during the lesson!