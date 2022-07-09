Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 4, Enjoys Afternoon Tea and Cheers on Mom in London

Serena Williams is enjoying some mother-daughter time across the pond.

The tennis legend, 40, shared a sweet Instagram post featuring herself and her 4-year-old daughter Olympia during an outing together in London on Saturday.

In the first snap, the athlete can be seen wearing a black and white striped outfit while sitting next to Olympia, who is seen in a cute red-themed summer dress.

The last clip within the post shows Williams' daughter chanting "Serena" while holding on to her hand during a car ride.

"@olympiaohanian loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama. #PinkiesUp 🫖," Williams captioned the post.

Williams shares Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The family of three has been spending time on U.K. soil following Williams' Wimbledon match, where she was eliminated after a first-round game against Harmony Tan of France.

Earlier this month, Ohanian, 39, also treated Olympia to high tea while spending quality time with his little girl.

In a photo he shared via his Instagram Story, Ohanian looked pensively at a menu and tried not to laugh as Olympia giggled beside him.

The menu revealed that the two were enjoying afternoon tea at Bridgerton at The Lanesborough, a Regency-inspired tea experience.

"Afternoon Tea with [Olympia]," the tech entrepreneur captured a photo of the duo at the time.

In late May, Ohanian and Williams celebrated Olympia as she performed in her first dance recital. Ohanian posted a sweet photo on Instagram featuring the family as they beamed together with bouquets of flowers in honor of their daughter's performance. In the shot, Olympia looked adorable in her pink ballerina tutu, a hair bow and ballet slippers.

"First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books 🙌 proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)," Ohanian wrote in the caption.

Earlier that month, the tennis star also shared a video of herself and Olympia showing off an adorable mother-daughter dance, while serving looks in matching outfits.

Set to Pharrell's "Just a Cloud Away," Williams and Olympia couldn't hold back huge grins and belly laughs as they performed their choreographed duet.