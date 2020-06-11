Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 2½, Have a Dance Party in Princess Dresses: 'Keeping Busy'

Tennis star Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia are "keeping busy" at home by channeling one of their favorite Disney movies

Serena Williams and her 2½-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia are having some fun playing princess.

The mother-daughter duo wore matching versions of Belle's ballgown from Beauty and the Beast, and enjoyed a sweet dance party together, which the tennis star shared on Instagram Thursday morning.

In the video, Serena, 38, and Olympia set their empty popcorn buckets down and showed off their moves to "Belle," the song that opens the iconic animated film.

Olympia largely followed her mom's lead throughout the clip, including at one point when Serena walked over the couch to continue dancing.

"Keeping busy," the pro athlete captioned the adorable footage.

Many of Serena's followers raved about the mother-daughter dance routine in the comments section, including sister and fellow tennis star Venus Williams.

"I love her so much!!! ... but why is the mom also in a princess dress???" joked Venus, 39.

Last month, Serena opened up to PEOPLE about spending more time at home with Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, while working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I kinda love being a full-time mom and not having the responsibilities to travel and play but now that I'm training again, it's become a lot," she said.

"I love to spend so much time with her, but it's interesting," Serena added. "She's in every single call that I have, every single meeting. I feel like she's getting a little bit of it so she's going to be a really good businesswoman when this is all over."

She also shared some words of wisdom for balancing parenting and working at home.

"The advice I can only give is to really be scheduled on your days. I have really tight schedules and I make sure to try to do as much as I can on time," Serena continued.