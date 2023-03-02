Serena Williams Says Daughter 'Doesn't Actually Like to Play Tennis': 'A Little Disappointing'

While the athlete says daughter Olympia, 5, isn't a huge fan of playing tennis, she's "actually really good at it"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 02:00 PM
Serena Williams
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia. Photo: Serena Williams Instagram

Serena Williams is sharing insight as to whether her little girl could follow in her footsteps as a tennis star.

Appearing on CBS News' Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell earlier this week, Williams revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Olympia "doesn't actually like to play tennis too much."

"That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it," she told host Norah O'Donnell. "So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit."

"Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that's what I'm gonna do," she later shared.

Williams, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, has been able to spend more time with her daughter after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams/Instagram

She appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in December and told host Janine Rubenstein that Olympia is "very aware" that her mom is no longer committed to an intense training schedule and is trying to make the most of her newfound free time.

"She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, laughing.

"I'm always like, 'Olympia, I'm not working now.' She's like, 'Yeah, you don't play tennis!' She's like, 'Yes!' And I don't really quite know how to feel about that!"

In 2021, Williams chatted with PEOPLE about signing up Olympia for tennis lessons.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia. AbbVie/UBRELVY

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" Williams said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's first lesson, she posted on Instagram at the time, and joked that the instructor "has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."

"I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques," she added.

Related Articles
Serena Williams Family Photo
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Strike Sweet Pose with Olympia at Niece's Derby-Themed Wedding
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cne49CuL7AU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link serenawilliams Verified Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia @olympiaohanian 9h
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Sport Matching PJs for 'Nighttime Shenanigans'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Olympia Tagging Along for Mom's Massage: 'So Cute'
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is Glad She Stepped Back from Tennis: 'I Don't Quite Know How to Feel!'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams, olympia
Seeing Doubles! Every Time Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Have Played Tennis Together
Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4, Enjoys Playing Piano Over Tennis: 'I Have a Baby Mozart'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Wasn't Excited to Send Olympia, 3, to Tennis Lessons: 'We Started Because It's Socially Safe'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia Channels Belle During Visit to Versailles
Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Pose in Matching Pink Outfits: 'I Got It from My Mama'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Has Tennis Practice with 'Baby Champion' Daughter Olympia: 'Into the Thick of It'
Alexis Ohanian, daughter Olympia
Alexis Ohanian Shares Photos of Special Vacation Moments with Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Adorably Matches Daughter Olympia and Her Favorite Doll in Hot Pink Bathing Suits
serena williams
Serena Williams Takes Daughter Olympia, 3, to First Tennis Lesson — See Her Adorable Outfit!
Life after tennis: Serena Williams on business ventures, family and her farm
Serena Williams Says She's Done with Tennis: 'Time for Me to Give My Life to Something Else'
Serena Williams Sweetly Critiques Daughter Olympia's Baking as She Practices 'Being a Food Judge'
Watch Serena Williams Critique Daughter Olympia's Baking as She Practices 'Being a Food Judge'