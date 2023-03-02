Serena Williams Says Daughter 'Doesn't Actually Like to Play Tennis': 'A Little Disappointing'

Serena Williams is sharing insight as to whether her little girl could follow in her footsteps as a tennis star.

Appearing on CBS News' Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell earlier this week, Williams revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Olympia "doesn't actually like to play tennis too much."

"That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it," she told host Norah O'Donnell. "So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit."

"Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that's what I'm gonna do," she later shared.

Williams, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, has been able to spend more time with her daughter after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game.

Serena Williams/Instagram

She appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in December and told host Janine Rubenstein that Olympia is "very aware" that her mom is no longer committed to an intense training schedule and is trying to make the most of her newfound free time.

"She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, laughing.

"I'm always like, 'Olympia, I'm not working now.' She's like, 'Yeah, you don't play tennis!' She's like, 'Yes!' And I don't really quite know how to feel about that!"

In 2021, Williams chatted with PEOPLE about signing up Olympia for tennis lessons.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia. AbbVie/UBRELVY

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" Williams said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's first lesson, she posted on Instagram at the time, and joked that the instructor "has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."

"I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques," she added.