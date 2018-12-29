Alexis Olympia is her mom and aunt’s No. 1 fan!

On Thursday, Serena Williams‘ daughter attended a tennis match alongside her dad Alexis Ohanian. While sitting in the stands on her father’s lap, the 1-year-old carefully watched as her mom and aunt Venus Williams competed against each other in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

But Olympia — dressed to the nines in a Burberry dress — knew better than to pick sides, and proudly showed off her sportsmanship by clapping for both her mom and aunt at every point that was scored throughout the match.

In the adorable video shared by Ohanian, 35, on Friday, Olympia watches the game before smiling and clapping along with the crowd after one of the Williams sisters scores a point.

“👏🏻 @olympiaohanian is such a good sport she clapped for every point — whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams,” Ohanian captioned the clip on Instagram.

Aunt Venus, 38, also felt the love from her niece and reposted the sweet video to her Instagram Stories shortly afterward.

“I’m @olympiaohanian’s favorite player :)” she jokingly wrote over the clip.

Serena eventually lost the match, but later said during a press conference that her baby girl was the “highlight” of the match.

“That’s a classy baby, you know, she applauds both Mommy and my opponent who happened to be her auntie,” Serena, 37, said, according to Sport360. “That was the highlight, seeing her clap, it was so cute.”

Thursday’s match was one of the few times that Serena and Venus have competed against each other.

Over the summer, Serena beat her older sister, 6-1, 6-2 in their highly-anticipated matchup at the U.S. Open in Queens — their 30th head-to-head match since they first competed against each other 20 years ago.

“It’s not easy,” Serena later said of beating her sibling Venus. “She’s my best friend, she means the world to me. She’s so supportive of my career and I’m extremely supportive of her career and every time she loses I feel like I do.”

“So yeah, it’s not very easy, but it’s a tournament and we all know that there’s more to life than just playing each other and playing tennis,” she added.