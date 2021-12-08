Tennis champion Serena Williams shared a tender moment to Instagram in which she held her daughter Olympia, 4, dressed as Snow White while her glam team worked on her

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Snuggles with Her Mom as the Tennis Star Gets Glammed Up

Serena Williams is showing just how glamorous motherhood can truly be!

The tennis champion, 40, shared a gallery of beautiful images to her Instagram on Tuesday, showing a tender moment she shared with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the images, Williams sat while her glam team worked around her — including makeup artist Natasha Gross and hairstylist Angela Meadows — and Olympia sat cradled in her lap.

Olympia, whom Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, was dressed in a Snow White Disney princess costume, complete with poofed sleeves and red pigtail bows in her hair.

Williams herself wore a colorful cardigan in red, black and blue, and had her hair up in clips. She also donned some flashy jewelry including dangling earrings, bangles and a silver heart pendant.

The post garnered enthusiastic reactions from her followers, including famous friends like fellow tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki, or Donatella Versace, who gave her stamp of approval with "GORGEOUS! ♥️💙" in the comments.

RELATED VIDEO: Venus and Serena Williams Give Simone Biles Advice on Mental Health: 'Life Is About Failures'

Recently, Williams added to her resume of accomplishments beyond tennis star to include children's book author.

Last week, the pro athlete announced that she's releasing her first kids' book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, next September.

"Storytime is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many others around the world," Williams said in a statement about reading with her daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home."

The idea for the book was first sparked by Olympia's inseparable bond to a doll Williams and Ohanian gave her.

The couple wanted to share Qai Qai's fun antics with the world by creating her own Instagram account in August 2018, with the help of Invisible Universe, which brought the doll to life.

Since then, Williams and Ohanian have continued to share Olympia's toy with fans both in-person and on Instagram. Qai Qai is now an Internet celebrity and a beloved doll for thousands of children.

"I know one thing four years ago that was really important to us was to make sure that Olympia had a Black baby doll," Ohanian, who teamed up with Adobe and Invisible Universe to create a free coloring book in honor of International Daughters Day, told PEOPLE in September.