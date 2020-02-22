Serena Williams Gets Candid About Being an 'Exhausted, Stressed' Working Mom: It's 'Not Easy'

Serena Williams is offering a candid look at what her life as a working mom looks like.

On Friday, the 38-year-old tennis champion posted a photo on her Instagram page, which showed the athlete looking off into the distance while holding her sleeping daughter in her arms during a car ride.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” wrote Williams, who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017.

“I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match,” the mom of one added, noting that no matter the situation, “we keep going.”

Williams, who recently won her first tennis title since becoming a mom, went on to share how proud she is of working mothers all over the world.

“I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama,” she wrote, going on to add the descriptive hashtags “#nofilter #nomakeup#nohairbursh lol #justme.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Serena Williams’ Rawest, Most Emotional (and Adorable) Motherhood Confessions

Earlier this month, the tennis legend revealed that becoming a mother has had a profound impact on her.

“After having a child, my heroes are moms because women are superheroes,” she told Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, according to TIME. “To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a nine to five … I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

Williams added, “I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”

Image zoom Serena Williams with her daughter after winning the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in January MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Serena Williams Says She ‘Felt Like I Was Not a Good Mom’ to Daughter Alexis Olympia

As for how she navigates being there for her daughter with moving forward in her career — which includes running her S by Serena fashion line — Williams previously told PEOPLE that she takes everything day by day.

“I basically don’t balance,” she said, laughing. “When I do something one day, it is 100 percent. Then when I am done, I am done and on to the next thing! I live and breathe fashion in the tennis off-season, but no matter what else I do, I am always a mom and I love every minute of it.“