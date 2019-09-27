The Force Is Strong! Serena Williams Turns 38 at Disney's Galaxy's Edge with Daughter Olympia

Alexis Olympia just got her first dose of Disney Parks magic!

Serena Williams marked turning 38 on Wednesday with a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Walt Disney World‘s Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida, with her 2-year-old daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian in tow.

While the parents of one haven’t yet shared any snapshots of Olympia at the park to social media, Williams said in an interview with the park that it was the little girl’s “first trip to Walt Disney World and being a crazy Disney World fan, I’ve literally been waiting on this moment since I was pregnant.”

“The last time I came to Walt Disney World in Florida, I was actually pregnant with her,” the tennis star added in her video interview. “I’ve been waiting so long. I haven’t been able to come back, so this is like a dream come true.”

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18442" href="/" title="Serena Williams"] (center) at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge David Roark/Walt Disney Resorts/Getty

Image zoom Serena Williams at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Serena Williams/Instagram

Image zoom Alexis Ohanian at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Both Williams and Ohanian, 36, joined Olympia and others at Galaxy’s Edge for an afternoon of fun that included a visit to Oga’s Cantina around 7 p.m., a source tells PEOPLE.

In videos shared to both the Reddit co-founder and superstar athlete’s Instagram Story, they could be seen touring the impressive new land — which officially opened on Aug. 29 — and taking a ride on the attraction Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run (where Williams played pilot!).

“The attention to detail is phenomenal,” Ohanian said in one clip on his Story as the couple moved through the ride’s queue — and his wife trolled him with, “I’m so impressed. I absolutely love Star Trek.”

“I was kidding. Star Wars, Star Wars,” she said in a separate video on her own Story.

Image zoom Alexis Ohanian (L) and Serena Williams at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Serena Williams/Instagram

Other photos and videos shared by Ohanian showed them taking the plunge on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction and, later, dipping into the nearby Magic Kingdom park for a nighttime visit that included a ride on the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

“I’m not sure if it’s more for me or for her because she’s only 2. But I feel like she already loves it,” Williams continued of Olympia in her Disney Parks exclusive interview. “She watches all of the Disney films and she’s meeting some of the characters, so it’s cool.”

“It is so realistic — I literally feel like I’m in Star Wars, which is kinda scary, but it’s so cool. I really love it,” she raved of Galaxy’s Edge.